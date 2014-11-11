The Best Shapewear for Every Body Type

The ultimate shapewear to suck you in—and sexy you up—no matter what you're wearing.

Maria Ricapito
November 11, 2014
Shape up

It's party season: Time to bust out fun styles while avoiding muffin top, bra bulges and other fashion bummers. To help you find the right support system, we had a team of testers try the latest kinds. Meet your new BFs—body friends.
Bulge buster

Olga On Your Side ($38; amazon.com). Sizes 36-42C, D, DD, 36-38DDD.

Shape strategy: The sides are built extra high with spandex fabric, eliminating underarm bulges (aka sleevage). That means your cups won't runneth over. Plus, elastic-free edges keep the look seamless.

Tester's take: "This bra is super lightweight yet still supportive," said our reviewer, who wore a thin sleeveless dress. "There was no show-through. And it's very comfy—says the girl who hates bras!"

Waist cincher

Sofia by Sofia Vergara Women's Waist Nipper ($18; kmart.com). Sizes S-2X.

Shape strategy: It's perfect under full-skirted dresses or styles that emphasize your midsection. The nipper fastens via hook-and-eye closures and has a healthy dose of spandex (even in the lace panels).

Tester's take: "This may look like old-school torture, but it's very stretchy," our guinea pig reported. "It gave me a nice hourglass waist without being constricting." Consider sizing up to avoid rolls at either end.
Hip reducer

Ruby Ribbon High Waist Sheer Brief ($59; rubyribbon.com). Sizes S-XXL.

Shape strategy: A hidden elastic (rollproof!) waistband hits just below your bra, while the retro stitching and mesh panels shape and de-bulge midriff, tummy and hips.

Tester's take: She wore it with a silk shirtdress and gushed, "I was so happy that it smoothed the bumps on my butt and stomach because silk can be so unforgiving! It runs a little small, so I had to size up."
Bust booster

Fashion Forms U Plunge Backless Strapless Bodysuit ($40; amazon.com). Sizes S-XL.

Shape strategy: It provides invisible support under backless, low-cut and halter styles. A plunging neckline means your bra will never peek out; it also creates wicked cleavage, thanks to reusable silicone "wings" that stick to skin and hold you up. (Just skip the body lotion.)

Tester's take: "I'm petite but need support up top," said our staffer of her trial run in a scoop-back dress. "I loved that I felt secure in a risqué style, and it didn't show through." Caveat: Not for the very busty.

Thigh compressor

Spanx New & Slimproved Hide & Sleek Mid-Thigh ($68; amazon.com). Sizes S-XL.

Shape strategy: It's a fresh take on the wildly popular tuck-you-in bike short. Microfiber gives it a barely-there feel, and a double-layer front panel flattens your stomach. Especially great: It doubles as underwear.

Tester's take: She wore it with a stretchy pencil skirt and "it held me in—in all the right places—and upped my body confidence!"

Smoothing cami

Yummie Tummie Stephanie 2-Way Tank ($34; amazon.com). Sizes S/M-XL.

Shape strategy: This multitasker reverses to a scoop- or V-neck so you can wear it under both necklines to trim your sides and back and hold in your tummy. The high-tech fabric adjusts to your body temperature, cooling you off or warming you up as needed.

Tester's take: "It fit snugly but not too tightly," she noted. "The cami smoothed me out under a sheer top without completely flattening my chest and curves." She also liked that the tank comes in a variety of colors.

Booty lifter

Va Bien Fanny Fabulous Brief ($47; vabienusa.com). Sizes S-4XL.

Shape strategy: An inner contour band cups your cheeks, providing a rounded silhouette without the bulk of a padded panty. A front panel flattens your stomach and an extra-wide waistband prevents rollover. The center seam is a genius solution for visible panty lines.

Tester's take: "I wore a leather miniskirt, and these gave me a good back-end lift," she said. "Also, they're basically wedgyproof."
Lower-body slimmer

HookedUp High Waist Shaping Slip ($68; amazon.com). Sizes S-3X.

Shape strategy: This slip with benefits, which fastens to your bra, erases back rolls and bum lumps and downsizes thighs.

Tester's take: "I wore it under a fitted dress, and its slimming level was insane," she raved. "Not only did it smooth out my lady lumps, I swear it took my hips in an inch. And the bra hookup prevented the dreaded underboob bulge."

Trimming tights

No nonsense Great Shapes Blackout Shaping Tights ($9; nononsense.com). Sizes S-XL.

Shape strategy: Rock a cocktail dress with no worries about shaping shorts peeking out. These tights have a panty made of spandex, with control extending down the thigh. And the dense, opaque knit has a luxurious look and feel.

Tester's take: "I felt supported but not confined," she reported. "The wide waistband doesn't cut into you. And these were so thick and comfy, they almost felt like leggings."

