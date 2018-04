The average adult gains 1 to 2 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. That doesn't sound like a lot, but think about it: if you pack on 2 pounds annually on fattening holiday foods, then you'll be up 10 pounds by year five.



This year, prepare for 6 weeks of temptation by familiarizing yourself with just how much activity you'd need to burn off your favorite foods. A recent study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that people were less likely to buy a 20-ounce bottle of soda when they learned that they'd have to run for 50 minutes to burn it off. Note: calorie counts for these dishes vary widely by recipe, and exercise calculations are based on a 150-pound person.