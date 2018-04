This card can be used for more than simply filling out health forms. It's also an easy way for medics to identify your name and call your insurance company for more information in an emergency. "Your insurance card is the next best thing to your social security card," says Melisa Lai Becker, MD, site chief of emergency medicine at Cambridge Health Alliance, near Boston. If you can't find space in your wallet, snap a picture of the front and back and keep them on your smartphone, Dr. Lai Becker suggests. Two others to add: your business card and your doctor's. The first is another easy way to identify you, while the second hints at what conditions you might have. "If the card is for a cardiologist, then you know the person is seeing someone for a heart issue," Dr. Lai Becker says.