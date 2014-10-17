Jillian Michaels' Total-Body Shred

The fitness star gifts us with her extra-fast holiday shred workout to target every muscle group.

More
Health.com
October 17, 2014
1 of 8 James White

An allover workout

Want one circuit that does it all? Jillian is on it: "My BodyShred program hits every muscle group to pare you down quickly." Perform each move for 30 seconds in a 3-2-1 format: 3 minutes of strength training (do moves 1 to 3, then repeat), 2 of high-intensity intervals (do moves 4 and 5, then repeat) and 1 of active recovery (do moves 6 and 7, once each). Incorporate it into your regular workout up to five times a week for big results.
Advertisement
2 of 8 James White

Crescent lunge with reverse fly

Stand with feet hip-width apart, a 3- to 8-pound weight in each hand. Step right leg back, keeping right heel lifted (A). Bend left knee to 90 degrees as you hinge forward from hips, bringing chest toward left knee. Maintaining lunge, lift arms out to shoulder height (B). Lower arms back down, then return to start. Repeat, switching sides.
3 of 8 Getty Images

Pike press

Start in Downward Dog position with feet hip-width apart, heels on the ground and fingers spread (A). Bend elbows, coming down to forearms as you raise heels slightly (B). Press back up to start while lowering heels. Repeat.
Advertisement
4 of 8 James White

Butterfly bridge with lat pull

Lie faceup with arms overhead, a 3- to 8-pound weight in each hand, soles of feet together and knees open out to sides (A). Bring knees together, push through heels and raise hips until body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees; at the same time, raise arms toward ceiling and then down until in line with hips (B). Return to "A." Repeat.

RELATED: 5 Best Strength Moves for Weight Loss
Advertisement
5 of 8 James White

Donkey kick

Start in the "up" part of a push-up, with hands under shoulders and abs tight (A). Bend knees slightly, shift weight onto hands and kick heels up toward butt (B). Then use core to straighten legs back; land softly on balls of feet in push-up position. Repeat.
Advertisement
6 of 8 James White

Everest climbers

Start in the "up" part of a push-up, with hands under shoulders and abs tight. Bend left knee, bringing left foot to outside of left hand (A). Jump left foot back as you simultaneously hop right foot forward so it's in line with right hand (B). Repeat, switching sides.

Watch the video: Mountain Climbers  
Advertisement
7 of 8 James White

Side plank with row

Lie on right side with right hand on the floor beneath right shoulder, feet stacked and a 3- to 8-pound weight in left hand. Tighten abs; push into right hand to lift body so it forms a diagonal line from head to heels (A). Pull left elbow up toward ceiling as you lift left leg (B). Return to "A." Repeat, switching sides.
Advertisement
8 of 8 James White

Plank shooters

Start in the "up" part of a push-up, with hands under shoulders and abs tight (A). Lift left hand and right foot, rotating upper body to the left while bringing right knee in toward chest. Then kick right leg straight out and extend left arm so that right foot and left hand touch (B). Return to "A." Repeat, switching sides.

Watch the video: 5 Plank Variations You Need to Try  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up