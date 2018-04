Jillian Michaels' Total-Body Shred

Want one circuit that does it all? Jillian is on it: "My BodyShred program hits every muscle group to pare you down quickly." Perform each move for 30 seconds in a 3-2-1 format: 3 minutes of strength training (do moves 1 to 3, then repeat), 2 of high-intensity intervals (do moves 4 and 5, then repeat) and 1 of active recovery (do moves 6 and 7, once each). Incorporate it into your regular workout up to five times a week for big results.