Jillian Michaels' Total-Body Shred

The fitness star gifts us with her extra-fast holiday shred workout to target every muscle group.
October 17, 2014
An allover workout
Want one circuit that does it all? Jillian is on it: "My BodyShred program hits every muscle group to pare you down quickly." Perform each move for 30 seconds in a 3-2-1 format: 3 minutes of strength training (do moves 1 to 3, then repeat), 2 of high-intensity intervals (do moves 4 and 5, then repeat) and 1 of active recovery (do moves 6 and 7, once each). Incorporate it into your regular workout up to five times a week for big results.
Crescent lunge with reverse fly
Stand with feet hip-width apart, a 3- to 8-pound weight in each hand. Step right leg back, keeping right heel lifted (A). Bend left knee to 90 degrees as you hinge forward from hips, bringing chest toward left knee. Maintaining lunge, lift arms out to shoulder height (B). Lower arms back down, then return to start. Repeat, switching sides.
Pike press
Start in Downward Dog position with feet hip-width apart, heels on the ground and fingers spread (A). Bend elbows, coming down to forearms as you raise heels slightly (B). Press back up to start while lowering heels. Repeat.
Butterfly bridge with lat pull
Lie faceup with arms overhead, a 3- to 8-pound weight in each hand, soles of feet together and knees open out to sides (A). Bring knees together, push through heels and raise hips until body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees; at the same time, raise arms toward ceiling and then down until in line with hips (B). Return to "A." Repeat.
Start in the "up" part of a push-up, with hands under shoulders and abs tight (A). Bend knees slightly, shift weight onto hands and kick heels up toward butt (B). Then use core to straighten legs back; land softly on balls of feet in push-up position. Repeat.
Everest climbers
Start in the "up" part of a push-up, with hands under shoulders and abs tight. Bend left knee, bringing left foot to outside of left hand (A). Jump left foot back as you simultaneously hop right foot forward so it's in line with right hand (B). Repeat, switching sides.
Lie on right side with right hand on the floor beneath right shoulder, feet stacked and a 3- to 8-pound weight in left hand. Tighten abs; push into right hand to lift body so it forms a diagonal line from head to heels (A). Pull left elbow up toward ceiling as you lift left leg (B). Return to "A." Repeat, switching sides.
Plank shooters
Start in the "up" part of a push-up, with hands under shoulders and abs tight (A). Lift left hand and right foot, rotating upper body to the left while bringing right knee in toward chest. Then kick right leg straight out and extend left arm so that right foot and left hand touch (B). Return to "A." Repeat, switching sides.