Myth: Exercise can't help prevent type 2 diabetes

Part of the essence of prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes is exercise, says Dr. Bernstein. "Exercise burns glucose and makes the cells more sensitive to insulin," he says. This better enables your cells to take up glucose during and after activity. Exercise may even be more effective than diabetes drugs when it comes to preventing the disease in people most at risk. In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, people with prediabetes were given a placebo, the drug metformin, or were prescribed a lifestyle modification program with the goal of 7% weight loss and at least 150 minutes of exercise a week. After about three years, the lifestyle interventions reduced diabetes incidence by 58%, while the drug reduced it just 31%, as compared with the placebo. "Drugs alone are not the answer," says Dr. Zaidi.