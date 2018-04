More TV watching is associated with a greater risk of being overweight or obese. "Screen time is sedentary time," says Dr. Hill. Besides, most of us watch things we don't really like simply to fill up time.You don't have to get rid of TV completely. However, consider removing the one from your bedroom (experts say to keep this area for sex and sleep only) and kitchen (TV encourages lingering and snacking). Then, be choosier with your shows, giving up those you feel ho-hum about and enjoying the ones you really love. Cut down on your TV time and you're more likely to be more active without even trying.