One of the best parts about fall is that comforting, delicious aroma of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger wafting from just about everything in the kitchen. But spices are so much more than just flavor enhancers. Ginger is warming and aids circulation , cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar , and nutmeg and cloves can help soothe an aching gut. Read on for simple, satisfying salads, entrees, and sweets you'll love, inside and out.