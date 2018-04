15 of 17 Getty Images

Chili peppers

If you can handle the heat, fresh or dried chilis can be a spicy way to enhance the flavor of your favorite dishes, says Chopped star Jeremy Bringardner, corporate executive chef of LYFE Kitchen.



Pro tip: "One of my favorite tricks is to toast some freshly sliced garlic, a few dried chilis, and a grind or two of black pepper in extra virgin olive oil (just enough to submerge) over a medium low heat until the garlic is golden and crispy. Then, I pulse it in the food processor to make a paste, and I keep a jar of it in my fridge at all times. You can spread or spoon this chili-garlic paste into or onto just about anything (my favorite add is to a bowl full of quinoa) and it will be robust with flavor!" Bringardner says.



Health bonus: Many studies have linked capsaicin, the ingredient in chili peppers that gives them their heat, to a metabolism boost and increased feeling of fullness, which may help with weight control.