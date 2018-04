With a special spotlight on cranberries in the fall and winter, it's time to take advantage of this tangy fruit for more than just cranberry sauce. (And you should totally forget about the stuff that comes in a can!) Try cranberries in many forms—like raw, sweetened, or dried. They're not only packed with flavor but also are full of antioxidants that can help your heart, brain, and skin.



Here are 28 ways to squeeze more cranberries into your meals over the coming months.