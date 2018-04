The difference between a snack that has staying power and one that leaves you hungry an hour later? Protein. This nutrient is a hunger-busting powerhouse because it slows digestion and keeps blood sugar steady, and research shows protein helps keep cravings at bay. "Protein can help you lose weight because it increases satisfaction, and when you feel satisfied from your eating plan, you're better able to stick with it," says Alexandra Oppenheimer, RD, of Ambitious & Nutritious. But it's not like you can cook up a chicken breast and eat it in the car, so we've rounded up 17 protein-packed snacks that you can take with you anywhere.