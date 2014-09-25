Think about the last time your partner did something to help you out or made you feel special, and then say "thank you" for it. "You get so comfortable with your partner it's easy to expect them to meet your needs," Dr. Saltz says. Too often couples forget to express a simple thanks, whether one of you helps out with the chores or surprises the other with a gift. And have you ever said thank you to your partner for simply being in your life? It's important to express gratitude for this—not just for what they're doing for you, Goldsmith says.