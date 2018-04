2 of 5 Getty Images

Influenza

How Often? Once a year, even if you're pregnant. The newer, quadrivalent vaccine offers immunity against the four strains of the virus deemed most likely to be circulating during flu season. It's also available as a nasal spray. A trivalent version, which contains the top three likely virus strains, is also an effective option. You can get it as an intradermal injection (a shallow shot, just into the skin) if the traditional long needles freak you out, and as an egg-free injection if you're allergic.



Why Now? It slashes your risk of the flu, which can knock out even the healthiest people for up to two weeks of fever, chills, aches and pains. For some, the flu may lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia; babies and seniors are especially at risk. Still not convinced? Consider this: From 2005 to 2011, flu vaccines prevented close to 14 million illnesses and nearly 113,000 hospitalizations.