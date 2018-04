4 Exercises to Beat a Fitness Plateau

It's time to bid adieu to those old standby moves—at least for a little while. The reason: They don't do enough! The go-to exercises you've been performing forever fail to tap many of the smaller muscles , which means you're missing out on big benefits. When you upgrade to moves that work multiple muscles simultaneously—both the large ones and the smaller accessory (or stabilizing) muscles—you'll start to sculpt your body into a tight, flexible and well-toned machine. So go on and try my fresh takes. I promise you won't be disappointed.