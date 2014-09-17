4 Exercises to Beat a Fitness Plateau

4 of 8 Nathaniel Welch

Lunge Side Kick

Stand with feet hip-width apart and hands on hips. Take a giant step forward with right foot, then bend knees and lower into a half lunge (A). Extend left arm out to side, leaning into left hip and reaching through fingers for balance as you kick right leg straight out (B). Return to start; do 30 reps.



Knees should not bend past your toes.