Having a mastectomy is not necessary in many cases, so don't assume it's the norm for every breast cancer patient. "The new paradigm of treatment isn't focused on immediately sending patients to the surgeon," Dr. Citrin says. Most doctors will biopsy the tumor before determining the best course of action. Emerging research indicates that 10-year survival rates are equal among bilateral mastectomy and lumpectomy with radiation patients, so you may begin hearing of fewer women having both breasts removed. Bottom line: She may not yet know whether or not she needs a mastectomy, so safer not to bring it up. On the flip side, you shouldn't try to make a mastectomy out to be positive either. "I had people tell me, 'I wish my boob job was covered by insurance,'" Young says. "But do you wish you had cancer?"