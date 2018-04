1 of 19 Getty Images

Get happy

Sometimes it may seem like every member of your family is heading in a different direction: kids have school, sports, and extracurriculars, not to mention it's increasingly tough to tear them away from their smartphones. And if you're like 59% of two-parent American families, then both you and your partner have jobs outside the home.



But even if you often find yourselves embarking on separate paths, the most important relationships you can foster are those right at home—they make us who we are, after all. We asked top experts what the happiest families do to successfully come together and grow as a unit. Try bringing these 18 easy-to-adopt habits into your own home.