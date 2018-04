Grilled fruit is easy to make for an after-dinner sweet. Honey brings out the natural sweetness in the peach, while a bit of olive oil keeps it from being too sweet. At just 61 calories per serving, this is one dessert you can indulge in guilt-free. If you’re having lots of guests over, this is an easy way to make plenty of fresh dessert in a short amount of time.Peaches, olive oil, honey61