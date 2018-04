Quinoa is considered a superfood—and for good reason. It revs up your energy levels with iron and magnesium, and it’ll keep you full with filling fiber. Plus, this healthy whole grain (although technically a "pseudo-cereal," it's cooked and eaten like a grain) can be made for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and even incorporated into dessert. If you’re curious about how to cook with quinoa, try one of these 15 fun, flavorful, and wholesome recipes.