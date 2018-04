We all have body parts that we consider less than stellar, but I don't like to call them " problem areas ." This negative self-talk does nothing but drag you down. Instead ask yourself,It's a small shift in language and perspective that puts you in an achiever mind-set so you're prepared to take the necessary steps to reach workout success. This workout targets the places women typically find to be out of balance— core , underarms and along the outer thighs . As your body gets into proper proportion, you'll notice that you feel stronger, too.With this sculpting series, you'll work your way through moves that hit a multitude of muscles for better body symmetry, stat. Do the sequence in order, and pair with 30 to 60 minutes of cardio. Aim to sweat six times a week for the quickest, best results.