6 Easy Habits to Keep Migraines Away

In a small Swedish study, migraine sufferers who cycled indoors three times a week had fewer headaches and less severe pain after three months. If you don't like Spinning, no worries. Doing any kind of moderate cardio , be it Zumba or jogging, three days a week is good. But build up your routine gradually, and keep it on the light side: Leaping into exercise too fast or going too hard can actually set off a migraine.