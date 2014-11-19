5 Best Products for Your Nails

To get the perfect mani, try our top picks for nail colors, cuticle creams, polish removers, and more.

Holly Dawsey
November 19, 2014
Get perfectly polished

Fashion trends come and go, but fresh, flawless nails are a classic. To make it easier to DIY the perfect mani, we asked Health editors and a team of pros for their absolute favorite, top-performing picks for beautiful nails. This is where you'll find your holy grail—the best nail formula, super-moisturizing cuticle cream, mess-free polish remover, and more.
Nail color

Essie For the Twill of It collection ($6; amazon.com)

"Rich and seasonless, with a subtle shimmer," says celebrity manicurist Elisha Wishan.

Nail a DIY mani
The best technique: Apply a base coat, two thin coats of color and a topcoat. Be sure to give nails a minute to dry between each step.
Nail formula

Sally Hansen Triple Shine nail color ($4; harmondiscount.com)

It's designed to protect against daily wear and tear, and it does, Blitzer confirms: "The glassy finish still looked fresh after five days of clickety-clacking on my keyboard."
Cuticle care

Deborah Lippmann The Cure ($24; sephora.com)

This shea butter-infused cream rescues roughed-up cuticles. You can apply it throughout the day, without getting your fingers or smartphone greasy.
Polish remover

Butter London scrubbers ($10; sephora.com)

One wipe removes polish from all 10 fingertips with no mess. And it cleanses the nail bed, so your next coat of polish lasts longer, Wishan says.
Nail system

Kiss Strengthening Complete Manicure System ($8; walgreens.com)

The three-step kit nourishes nails that are prone to breaking and peeling. "Nails look and feel healthier after a week," Wishan notes.

