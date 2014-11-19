5 Best Products for Your Nails

Fashion trends come and go, but fresh, flawless nails are a classic. To make it easier to DIY the perfect mani, we asked Health editors and a team of pros for their absolute favorite, top-performing picks for beautiful nails. This is where you'll find your holy grail—the best nail formula, super-moisturizing cuticle cream, mess-free polish remover, and more.
Nail color
Essie For the Twill of It collection ($6; amazon.com)
"Rich and seasonless, with a subtle shimmer," says celebrity manicurist Elisha Wishan.
Nail a DIY mani The best technique: Apply a base coat, two thin coats of color and a topcoat. Be sure to give nails a minute to dry between each step.