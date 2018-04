White flour with a generous dusting of table sugar, these morning starters may cause blood sugar and insulin swings. "Eating such a high carbohydrate load in the morning when cortisol levels are at their highest is a double assault to your metabolism," Dr. Decotiis says. During the night and into the morning, your body pumps out huge amounts of cortisol, which is believed to be a natural part of your body readying itself for the stresses of the day ahead. "Higher cortisol levels mean a lower ability to metabolize ingested sugars. Therefore blood sugar may be high, but still not reach the tissues where it is needed, leading to fatigue and hunger." Cereal can be a smart way to start your day—look for whole grain or bran cereals that contain at least 5 grams of fiber and less than 5 grams of sugar per serving.