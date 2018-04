"Blackheads have nothing to do with dirt," says Dr. Germain. Skin cell turnover is a natural process that pushes oil and debris out of your pores, keeping them clean. When that doesn't happen fast enough, your pores collect a backlog of oil, skin debris, and protein. Dirt is not part of the equation. That's why derms suggest a retinoid to help reduce blackheads. "The vitamin A derivative increases the turnover of skin cells, keeping pores clear," says Dr. Germain. Ask your dermatologist about a prescription for tretinoin topical (brand name: Retin-A), or pick up an over-the-counter cream with retinol on the label.

