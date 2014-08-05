Simone De La Rue Founder of Body by Simone dance studios in New York City and Los Angeles
Teaching her signature dance cardio class (students include A-listers Naomi Watts and Anne Hathaway) "is basically like being in a nightclub," says Simone, 39. Think energizing music and high-impact moves that burn 600 to 700 calories an hour. As for makeup at the gym, she keeps it: "I definitely wear my mascara, lip gloss and concealer."
Mini SPF
"My skin-care essential: SPF 30 sunscreen. I won't leave the gym without putting it on." Supergoop City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30 ($42; sephora.com)
Coconut H20
"It's nature's sports drink! So refreshing, and it replaces a lot of the fluids that you sweat out dancing." Harmless Harvest 100% raw coconut water ($3; at Whole Foods Market)
Refillable water bottle
"I try not to waste plastic. And the money spent on this Water.org bottle goes toward providing a well for people who don't have water." Camelbak Water.org Groove water bottle, ($25; camelbak.com)
Lash enhancer
"Obviously you don't want to wear too much mascara when you're sweating, but since I start training at 6 a.m., I need to literally paint my eyes open." Lancôme Hypnôse Drama mascara, ($28; nordstrom.com)
Cover-up
"I have terrible bags in the morning. I use this under my eyes to look like I'm not dead." YSL Touche éclat ($41; sephora.com)
Reusable gym "clutch"
"I designed this bag so you can put your sweaty socks and workout gear inside, without having to throw away plastic bags all the time." Body by Simone Wash Bag clutch ($35; bodybysimone.com)
Deodorant
"Of course! It's the last thing I apply right before class." Degree MotionSense deodorant in Berry Cool ($4; walmart.com)
Face wipes
"After a workout, I'm covered in sweat, and these cool me down." Olay Clean and Mild makeup-remover cloths ($5; walmart.com)
Getty Images
Bag of almonds
"I like to choose real food over processed crap." 365 Everyday Value almonds, ($6 for 16 oz.; at Whole Foods Market)
Dry shampoo
"The best for post-workout." Klorane Extra Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk ($9; amazon.com)