1 of 11 Lisa Shin

The gym bag

Simone De La Rue

Founder of Body by Simone dance studios in New York City and Los Angeles



Teaching her signature dance cardio class (students include A-listers Naomi Watts and Anne Hathaway) "is basically like being in a nightclub," says Simone, 39. Think energizing music and high-impact moves that burn 600 to 700 calories an hour. As for makeup at the gym, she keeps it: "I definitely wear my mascara, lip gloss and concealer."