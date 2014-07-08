Sun Salutation: Step by Step

Get your day off to a great start with this energizing and toning a.m. routine.

Kristin McGee
July 08, 2014
1 of 8

Good morning yoga

I love to wake up and greet the day with a Sun Salutation (or Surya Namaskar, in Sanskrit). Not only does it let me acknowledge yet another beautiful morning, but I always feel so much better afterward. It's a chance to stretch out all the kinks from the night and connect with my breath so I can set my intention—or gal— for the day. Morning yoga also gives me that calm, quiet time alone before my baby or husband wakes up; I can focus on myself and reflect on all the wonderful things in my life. When I'm done with the poses, I'm in a brighter mood, without that "I just rolled out of bed" grogginess. Really, even a cup of coffee doesn't give you as much long-lasting energy— and java can't firm up your body, either!

2 of 8

Step 1

Start standing, hands in prayer at heart center. Close eyes if you’d like and focus on your breath.
3 of 8

Step 2

Take 3 to 5 breaths, then inhale and lift hands above head; look up to hands.
4 of 8

Step 3

On an exhale, open arms out to sides and swan- dive to the floor, folding into legs.
5 of 8

Step 4

Inhale and step right leg back to Crescent Lunge pose. Letting chest lift, float arms above head. Press hands in prayer. Look up to your hands.
6 of 8

Step 5

Exhale onto hands and knees, then inhale into a swayback Cow pose.
7 of 8

Step 6

Tuck toes under and exhale into Downward Dog. Hold for 5 breaths.
8 of 8

Step 7

Step right foot forward to Crescent Lunge, then bring left foot to meet right in Standing Forward Bend. Inhale arms back overhead and exhale hands to heart. Align your knee over your ankle.

