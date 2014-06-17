Maria Menounos' Fat-Melting Circuit

Get fit with this 15-minute routine from Maria's trainer, Andrea Orbeck

More
Amy Spencer
June 17, 2014
1 of 6 James White

Blast Fat Fast

Got 15 minutes? Then you have time to tone up all over. This rapid-fire routine from Maria Menounos’ trainer Andrea Orbeck builds strength and burns fat. Do a minute of cardio (jump rope, burpees) after each move, then repeat the circuit for full-body benefits.

Watch the video: A Fat-Melting Workout From Maria
Menounos  
Advertisement
2 of 6

Dumbbell Squats

Stand with feet hip-width apart, a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, raised to shoulders (A). Pushing butt back, lower into a squat (B). With abs tight, shoulders back and glutes engaged, slowly rise to standing. Do 25 reps.

Watch the video: How to Do Dumbbell Squats  
3 of 6

Dead Lifts

Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent and a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand (A). Keeping weight in heels, push hips back and lower torso as you slide dumbbells down front of thighs to just below knees. Shoulders should be back (B). Slowly rise to standing. Repeat 15 times.

Watch the video: How to Do Deadlifts  
Advertisement
4 of 6

Overhead Press

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, wrists at shoulder-height and a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward (A). Press dumbbells overhead into a Y (B). Return to start. Do 10 reps.

Pressing into a Y prevents you from shrugging shoulders.

Watch the video: How to Do an Overhead Press  
Advertisement
5 of 6

Close-Grip Triceps Press

Lie faceup with feet on floor, knees bent and a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand; extend arms up, palms facing in (A). Hinging elbows, lower dumbbells until arms form backward L's (B). Raise arms back overhead. Do 10 reps.

This move also engages your core! Close-Grip Tricep Press With Maria Menounos

Watch the video: How to Do a Close-Grip Tricep Press  
Advertisement
6 of 6

Crunch to Boat Pose

Lie faceup with hands behind head, elbows pointing forward and legs long. Engage abs and crunch up, bringing elbows and knees together (A). Keeping lower back pressed firmly into floor, slowly extend legs and arms to 45 degrees (B). Repeat for 1 minute.

Keep chin up to avoid neck strain.

Watch the video: How to Do a Crunch to Boat Pose  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up