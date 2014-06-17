Maria Menounos' Fat-Melting Circuit

Got 15 minutes? Then you have time to tone up all over. This rapid-fire routine from Maria Menounos’ trainer Andrea Orbeck builds strength and burns fat. Do a minute of cardio (jump rope, burpees) after each move, then repeat the circuit for full-body benefits.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand, raised to shoulders (A). Pushing butt back, lower into a squat (B). With abs tight, shoulders back and glutes engaged, slowly rise to standing. Do 25 reps.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent and a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand (A). Keeping weight in heels, push hips back and lower torso as you slide dumbbells down front of thighs to just below knees. Shoulders should be back (B). Slowly rise to standing. Repeat 15 times.
Lie faceup with feet on floor, knees bent and a 5-pound dumbbell in each hand; extend arms up, palms facing in (A). Hinging elbows, lower dumbbells until arms form backward L's (B). Raise arms back overhead. Do 10 reps.
This move also engages your core!
Close-Grip Tricep Press With Maria Menounos
Lie faceup with hands behind head, elbows pointing forward and legs long. Engage abs and crunch up, bringing elbows and knees together (A). Keeping lower back pressed firmly into floor, slowly extend legs and arms to 45 degrees (B). Repeat for 1 minute.