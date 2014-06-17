Try this recipe: Nectarine-Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Pie Bites

These mini pies get their sweetness from fruit (dates, blueberries, and nectarines) and just a touch of honey, making them the perfect low-calorie sweet treat. Bonus: The whole-milk yogurt in this recipe adds 96 mg of calcium, which you might not normally get with your typical after-dinner dessert.

Ingredients: Pitted dates, toasted almonds, almond butter, blueberries, nectarine, plain whole-milk yogurt, honey

Calories: 216