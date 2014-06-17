10 Low-Calorie Frozen Treat Recipes

Cool off, ten ways

Frozen fruit is one of the sweetest—and healthiest—ways to enjoy nature's bounty.

Whether it's juicy watermelon, luscious cantaloupe, or sweet blueberries, you can work your favorite fruit into a delicious slushy, ice pop or homemade ice cream. Here are ten ways to cool off this summer with a tasty, low-calorie treat.

Caliente Mango Sorbet

Try this recipe: Caliente Mango Sorbet

Chili gives a kick; remove the seeds for a milder taste.

Ingredients: Water, honey, Fresno chili, kosher salt, frozen mango chunks, fresh orange juice, lime juice

Calories: 194

Fudgy Pudding Pops

Try this recipe: Fudgy Pudding Pops

The surprise avocado in these pops adds nutrients and a silky texture.

Ingredients: Unsweetened chocolate almond milk, coconut sugar, unsweetened cocoa, cornstarch, bittersweet chocolate, avocado, vanilla extract, salt

Calories: 149

Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream

Research shows cherries’ anti-inflammatory properties may help ease muscle soreness.

Ingredients: Cherries, maple syrup, vanilla bean, buttermilk, coconut sugar, kosher salt

Calories: 174

Nectarine-Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Pie Bites

Try this recipe: Nectarine-Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Pie Bites

These mini pies get their sweetness from fruit (dates, blueberries, and nectarines) and just a touch of honey, making them the perfect low-calorie sweet treat. Bonus: The whole-milk yogurt in this recipe adds 96 mg of calcium, which you might not normally get with your typical after-dinner dessert.

Ingredients: Pitted dates, toasted almonds, almond butter, blueberries, nectarine, plain whole-milk yogurt, honey

Calories: 216

Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites

Try this recipe: Dark Chocolate Frozen Banana Bites

Bananas are packed with resistant starch, a type of carb that boosts metabolism.

Ingredients: Bananas, cocktail picks, dark chocolate, coconut oil, dried coconut, toasted almonds, sea salt flakes

Calories: 229

Mimosa Granita

Try this recipe: Mimosa Granita

Wine-sparked granita elevates brunch (use white grape juice for non-drinkers.)

Ingredients: Water, coconut sugar, salt, orange juice, sweet white wine

Calories: 127

Cantaloupe and Lime Slushy

Try this recipe: Cantaloupe and Lime Slushy

Get the tastiest cantaloupe at the store by picking one that's heavy for its size with a sweet fragrance.

Ingredients: Cantaloupe chunks, lime zest, fresh lime juice, honey

Calories: 172

Watermelon, Tequila, and Lime Granita

Try this recipe: Watermelon, Tequila and Lime Granita

This granita is a refreshing, low-calorie treat on a hot summer's day. For an extra layer of flavor, you can also serve this sip in a margarita glass with a salted rim.

Ingredients: Cubed watermelon, lime zest, fresh lime juice, blanco tequila, light agave nectar, lime wedges

Calories: 143

Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream

This recipe works with other berries as well. Besides blueberries, you can also swap in 1 cup of raspberries or strawberries.

Ingredients: Ripe bananas, light agave nectar, unsweetened almond milk, frozen blueberries

Calories: 129

Peach-Buttermilk Ice Pops

Try this recipe: Peach-Buttermilk Ice Pops

Prep Tip: Instead of blanching the peaches, use a serrated peeler to get the skins off.

Ingredients: Buttermilk, vanilla extract, almond extract, honey, ripe peaches or frozen peaches

Calories: 106

