Frozen fruit is one of the sweetest—and healthiest—ways to enjoy nature's bounty.
Whether it's juicy watermelon, luscious cantaloupe, or sweet blueberries, you can work your favorite fruit into a delicious slushy, ice pop or homemade ice cream. Here are ten ways to cool off this summer with a tasty, low-calorie treat.
These mini pies get their sweetness from fruit (dates, blueberries, and nectarines) and just a touch of honey, making them the perfect low-calorie sweet treat. Bonus: The whole-milk yogurt in this recipe adds 96 mg of calcium, which you might not normally get with your typical after-dinner dessert.