6 'Bad' Carbs That Are Actually Good For You

We know we’re supposed to limit white bread, white rice, and white pasta. Somehow potatoes got swept up in that ban, too. “White potatoes are actually very good for you,” says Christian Henderson, RD, a New York City-based nutritionist. “They're a great source of potassium and vitamin C , and they have almost 4 grams of fiber with the skin on—15% of your recommended daily allowance." As an alternative to the classic sour cream-slathered baked potato, try cutting potatoes into cubes, tossing them with olive oil and rosemary, and roasting until crisp.