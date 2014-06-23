10 New Sunscreen Finds

Keep your skin looking young and healthy by wearing one of these dermatologist-approved sunscreens
Health.com
June 23, 2014
Lisa Shin
Targeted sun protection
To protect against skin cancer and premature aging, you need to slather sunblock all over your whole body—so it might be easy to forget about the skin underneath your eyes or behind your ears. These dermatologist-approved products make UV protection easier than ever.
Everyday face essential
This tinted lotion does it all—protects, brightens and leaves a pretty matte finish: L'Oreal Paris Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer BB face lotion SPF 30 ($10; Ulta.com).
Lip, lip hooray
Feels great, never gloppy, with avocado to soften: Coola Liplux SPF 30 ($12; Amazon.com).
Getty Images
So cool
Got sun? Aloe and vitamin E soothe overheated skin: Sun Bum Cool Down hydrating after-sun lotion ($12; Amazon.com).
Stick shift
Perfect for tricky areas, like the tips of your ears: Neutrogena Beach Defense Sun Stick SPF 50+ ($10; Amazon.com).

Touch-ups to go
A noncakey powder in 10 shades that fights fine lines with antioxidants: Shiseido UV Protective compact foundation ($38; Amazon.com).
Tote-bag must
Quick-absorbing and water-resistant for 80 minutes, this lightweight spray won't clog pores or leave skin chalky: Coppertone ClearlySheer Spray for Beach & Pool SPF 50+ ($13; Amazon.com).
Handy cream
It's got SPF to prevent icky brown spots, but it sinks right in so you won't feel like you have sunscreen on your mitts: Supergoop Forever Young hand cream SPF 40 ($30; Amazon.com).
Body block
Anti-aging ingredient niacinamide lightens age spots as it helps ward off new ones: Ocean Potion Protect & Renew Body SPF 45 ($11; Amazon.com).
Strand savior
UV filters guard against color fade, frizz and sun-fried hair: Living Proof Restore Instant Protection ($28; Sephora.com).
Getty Images
Eye do
A great summer eye cream—it's tinted, with a mineral sunscreen that won't irritate eyes: SkinCeuticals Physical Eye UV Defense sun-screen SPF 50 ($22; Amazon.com).