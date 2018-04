These are also prime spots for melanoma. To help them (and every inch of you) stay protected at the beach or pool, slather on SPF at home in the buff, says Dr. Hale; it takes about 15 minutes to sink in. Derms prefer lotion to sprays for the first coat because you get an even layer of coverage. Have your partner or a friend do your back, from the tops of shoulders on down. Rays can still penetrate the fabric of a one-piece, particularly if it's an older suit that's wearing thin. If nobody is around to lend a hand, use sunscreen spray with a 360-degree nozzle to reach behind you. Either way, pack a spray for touch-ups every two hours. By law, sunscreens can no longer claim to be sweatproof or waterproof—the truth is, you do sweat them off. And don't rush the spritz process. Yes, it's supposed to be quick, but you still need to be thorough. "Hold the nozzle 1 to 2 inches away from skin, spray for one to two seconds per part, then rub it in," advises Dr. Zeichner. Avoid applying downwind or most of your protection will get blown out to sea.