4 Moves for a Bikini-Ready Body

Don't be afraid of the big reveal: Tracy Anderson will help you get swimsuit ready in no time.

Tracy Anderson
May 12, 2014
Beach Body Workout

Saying so long to your sarong takes effort—just ask Jennifer Lopez, 44, who after two kids can rock a barely-there bikini better than most women 20 years her junior. One strategy that works for her is to maintain a swimsuit-worthy shape all year long. But even if you're late to the party, there's still time to firm up. Start by scheduling daily workouts (see my moves on the next page), doing them at the same time every day so your body gets into a pattern of focused exercise.

Also key? Making sure your plate is filled with lots of steamed veggies or a salad topped with lean protein. And don't worry—dessert is not off the menu. Enjoy something small, such as a few pieces of chocolate, like my favorite, Green & Black's organic milk chocolate bar. Happy summer shape-up!
The Flab-Fighting Four

Each move in this toning series may feel like it's targeting one area, but rest assured that your entire body is reaping the benefits. Perform the Sequence twice, doing exercises 3 and 4 on your right side the first time and then on your left. Shoot for six days a week and pair with 30 to 60 minutes of cardio.
Standing Sexy Abs

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, arms at shoulder-height and elbows bent in 90-degree angles; squeeze shoulder blades together (A). Move rib cage to left, extending arms so they form a diagonal line, palms facedown; press arms back (B). Return to "A" position; squeeze shoulder blades together. Repeat "B," only this time move rib cage to right (C). Do 30 reps.
Palms-Back Arm Extension

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, arms straight out to sides, palms facedown (A). Squeeze shoulder blades together. As you release, move torso to right, leading with right hand and rotating palms until they are facing back (B). Pull shoulder blades together again and repeat move on left side (C). Return to center. Do 30 reps.
Hand and Foot Touch and Reach

Start on all fours; extend right arm in front of body and right leg back (A). Bend right knee and elbow, bringing right hand and foot together (B). Grab foot; pull it forward. Release to "A." Do 30 reps.
Side-Lying Hip Lift and Leg Lift

Lie on left side, hips and feet stacked. Place left forearm on floor for support and prop upper body up (A). Lift hips off floor into a side plank (B). Lower down to start, then raise right leg about 3 feet (C). Return to start. Do 30 reps.
Tracy's Power Playlist

One workout essential for me: motivating music. There's just something about these songs that makes me want to move.

"Hold On"

Colbie Caillat

"This Is What It Feels Like"

Armin van Buuren

"Stay With You Tonight"

Clinton Sparks

"Can't Remember to Forget You"

Shakira

"Why Can't This Be Love"

Van Halen

