7 Vacation Health Hassles, Solved

After a hike, you spot a rash.The timing and appearance of the rash can help clue you in to what's causing it (and how to treat it). Itchy redness that pops up around a bump is probably the result of an insect sting. Treat pain and itching with hydrocortisone cream, ice and/or an OTC pain pill. If an itchy rash shows up within a few days that appears in streaks and isn't centered on a bump, blame poison ivy or poison oak. Apply hydrocortisone cream or take an antihistamine to lessen itching, and thoroughly wash any clothes you were wearing when you think you came in contact with the plant, to remove the irritating oils.A rash that arrives between three days and a month later and appears in a spotted or bullseye shape might point to Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever —two tick-spread illnesses. Unfortunately, they're tricky to diagnose. "Not everyone develops a rash; sometimes people get symptoms such as joint pain, headaches, swollen lymph nodes and fever," Dr. Lefkovits says. His advice: With or without a rash, if you experience these symptoms following time outdoors, see a doctor. Either illness can be treated with antibiotics if caught right away.To safeguard against brushes with nature, wear pants and socks in the woods (not always comfy, we know) and carry bug spray with DEET, the most effective repellent. And it can't hurt to do a post-hike tick inspection.Of course, vacations are supposed to be spontaneous and fun. But by taking just a few precautions, the good times can last until you board that plane or train to head back home.