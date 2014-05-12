7 Vacation Health Hassles, Solved

5 of 8 Getty Images

Motion sickness

That queasy feeling is the result of crossed wires in your brain. "Your balance system detects movement," Dr. Phillips says—on a boat or train, for example. "But if your eyes can't see the motion, your brain can't figure out what's happening, so it thinks toxins are present." The result: Your stomach starts churning.



Get back on track: If you're stuck on that ferry for a while, see if a fellow traveler can spare an OTC antinausea tablet, like Dramamine. If not, try this mind trick: "Look out and note the motion of the water or curves in the road," Dr. Phillips says. "Roll down the window so your skin can sense movement. It syncs up what your eyes see and your balance system detects." Riding shotgun may also help. Finally, munching on snacks and taking deep breaths can keep the vomity feeling at bay.



