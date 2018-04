7 Tips for Running Your First Race

Sure, we're all aware of the perks of running: less stress, better heart health, an easier time slipping into your jeans. But even the most disciplined woman can find herself requiring extra motivation. "Once you've succeeded at a challenge, you need new ways to test your limits," says Janet Hamilton, founder of RunningStrong.com.That's one reason so many women are discovering the joy of racing. In fact, last year, 60 percent of half-marathon finishers across the U.S. were women. Want to toe the line? We asked running coaches and race directors to weigh in on the most common questions about competing so you know exactly what to expect.