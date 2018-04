Yes, you should spare your hair the blast of hot air, but sometimes you just need it to be dry in 15 minutes. But what if we told you that air-drying isn't all it's cracked up to be? An Annals of Dermatology study comparing blow-dried hair to naturally-dried hair found that blow-drying causes more damage to the hair's surface (as expected), but air-drying can create damage deeper within strands. Researchers say that the interior of the hair swells when exposed to water for extended periods of time, possibly creating more damage than heat styling. (Yes, our minds were blown, too.) Your best bet, according to this study, is to use the lowest heat setting on your dryer (or hold it at least six inches away from your hair), making sure to move the dryer continuously, so you don't concentrate heat on any one spot for too long.