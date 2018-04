If you had a pet as a kid, you may be in luck. In a study published in, children who were exposed to pets before they were six months old were less likely to develop allergic diseases, hay fever , and eczema as they got older. "In the first year of life, babies who are exposed to dogs in the household are more likely not to have allergies, asthma, and fewer upper respiratory infections," says Johnson. "If exposed at an early age to dander and allergens, we may be less reactive to them over time." And kids who grow up around farm animals, dogs, or cats typically have stronger immune systems and a reduced risk of developing asthma or eczema.