What could be more popular than the juice cleanse ? Touted by detox-loving celebs and regular folks alike, cleanses require you to consume liquids (and minimal or no solid food) for a few days or even a week or more. There's no doubt that this low-calorie, liquid-only diet will help you lose weight in the short-term. But the number on the scale doesn't tell the whole truth, says Ronni Litz Julien, RD, author of. "It's all water weight that you will regain as soon as you start eating again," she says. Even worse, you may also lose muscle mass, which will decrease your metabolism. Your body doesn't need a break from digestion in order to get rid of toxins. In fact, it's a self-cleansing machine—trust that your liver, kidneys, and intestines will get the job done.