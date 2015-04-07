11 of 11 Getty Images

The Blood Type Diet

This buzzed-about diet is based on the idea that depending on your blood type, you're more suited to eat some foods and that you should avoid others. For instance, recommended foods might be green vegetables and eggs, but you have to skip dairy and tomatoes. The catch? It's highly restrictive and complicated, making it hard to maintain, not to mention there's no science at all behind it, says Tallmadge. If you want to lose weight and keep it off, you should make changes to your daily habits that are sustainable, like wearing a pedometer to increase your daily steps, filling half your plate with vegetables, and reducing the amount of processed foods you eat.