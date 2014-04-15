Chisel Your Lower Half

7 of 7 Getty Images

Bonus nutrition tip: Bypass a binge

My mother was ahead of her time in terms of eating healthy. We grew up feasting on organic chicken and baking our own whole-grain bread. We even had an organic garden. Her influence has laid the groundwork for what I do now. The only issue: She wouldn't let me have any junk food. So when I'd go to my friend's house to play Barbies, I would head right to the family's Ding Dongs drawer and gorge myself! That's why I don't believe in deprivation. There is absolutely nothing wrong with having foods you enjoy—the trick is eating them in moderation.