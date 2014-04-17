6 Healthy Strawberry Dessert Recipes

2 of 8 Getty Images

Prep like a pro

When recipes call for "hulled" strawberries, that means you remove the stem and the white conical core while leaving as much of the fruit intact as possible. A simple way to do it, no special gadgets required:



• Hold the berry by the bottom. In the other hand, grasp a sharp paring knife so that about 1/2 inch of the blade extends past the ends of your thumb (don't touch the edge).

• Insert the tip of the knife into the top of the berry at a 45 degree angle. Twist the berry and the knife in opposite directions, cutting all the way around the stem.

• Pull out the stem and the core; discard.