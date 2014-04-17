6 Healthy Strawberry Dessert Recipes

These strawberry desserts aren't just exceptionally yummy—they're healthy, too. Sweet!
April 17, 2014
Berry, Berry Good
Strawberries taste deliciously indulgent fresh off the vine, but they're even better as part of your favorite dessert. They add a natural sweetness, as well as a healthy dose of nutrients. In fact, just one cup of this superfruit contains more vitamin C than oranges, and plenty of folate and heart-healthy compounds.
When recipes call for "hulled" strawberries, that means you remove the stem and the white conical core while leaving as much of the fruit intact as possible. A simple way to do it, no special gadgets required:
• Hold the berry by the bottom. In the other hand, grasp a sharp paring knife so that about 1/2 inch of the blade extends past the ends of your thumb (don't touch the edge). • Insert the tip of the knife into the top of the berry at a 45 degree angle. Twist the berry and the knife in opposite directions, cutting all the way around the stem. • Pull out the stem and the core; discard.
Mini Strawberry Shortcakes
Keep 'em fresh: To avoid mold, don't wash berries until you're ready to use them, and trim after washing so they don't get waterlogged.