6 Healthy Strawberry Dessert Recipes

Berry, Berry Good

Strawberries taste deliciously indulgent fresh off the vine, but they're even better as part of your favorite dessert. They add a natural sweetness, as well as a healthy dose of nutrients. In fact, just one cup of this superfruit contains more vitamin C than oranges, and plenty of folate and heart-healthy compounds.

These recipes, from Mini Strawberry Shortcakes to Strawberry Crumble, are a tasty way to get started.
Prep like a pro

When recipes call for "hulled" strawberries, that means you remove the stem and the white conical core while leaving as much of the fruit intact as possible. A simple way to do it, no special gadgets required:

• Hold the berry by the bottom. In the other hand, grasp a sharp paring knife so that about 1/2 inch of the blade extends past the ends of your thumb (don't touch the edge).
• Insert the tip of the knife into the top of the berry at a 45 degree angle. Twist the berry and the knife in opposite directions, cutting all the way around the stem.
• Pull out the stem and the core; discard.
Mini Strawberry Shortcakes

Keep 'em fresh: To avoid mold, don't wash berries until you're ready to use them, and trim after washing so they don't get waterlogged.

Ingredients: Strawberries, orange zest, orange juice, light bright sugar, vanilla yogurt, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, unsalted butter, large egg, coarse sugar

Calories: 198

Try this recipe: Mini Strawberry Shortcakes
Strawberry Lemon Ricotta Crepes

Ingredients: Whole-milk ricotta, lemon zest, lemon juice, confectioners' sugar, strawberries, salt, crepes

Calories: 206

Try this recipe: Strawberry Lemon Ricotta Crepes
Strawberry Balsamic Frozen Yogurt

The balsamic vinegar adds a dash of originality without the extra calories. Plus, it's a great source of potassium and is low in sodium, which makes this dessert heart healthy.

Ingredients: Strawberries, whole-milk vanilla yogurt, honey, cherry balsamic or regular balsamic vinegar, black pepper, salt

Calories: 93

Try this recipe: Strawberry Balsamic Frozen Yogurt
Strawberry Crumble

Skinny up a classic with this version of the crumble. The oats and sliced almonds give you a nice dose of fiber and protein, which is great way to power up.

Ingredients: Strawberries, lemon juice, all-purpose flour, light brown sugar, almond meal, rolled oats, almonds, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter

Calories: 197

Try this recipe: Strawberry Crumble
Berry Sauce with Cake "Toast Points"

Sweet heart: Eating at least 3 servings of strawberries and blueberries weekly may help cut women's risk of heart attack by up to one-third, finds a Harvard School of Public Health study.

Ingredients: Strawberries, raspberries, honey, lemon juice, angel food cake

Calories: 133

Try this recipe: Berry Sauce with Cake "Toast Points"
Dark Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Smart snack: Berries and dark chocolate can boost brain function, research shows.

Ingredients: Dark chocolate, roasted pistachios, large strawberries

Calories: 87

Watch the video: How to Make Dark-Chocolate Covered Strawberries  

