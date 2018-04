11 of 12 Getty Images

The overweight friend

Who you hang out with can have an effect on your weight-loss goals. In a New England Journal of Medicine study, people who had a friend who became obese gained an average of 17 pounds; their chances of gaining enough weight to be considered obese increased 59%.



Stay on track: Some people struggling with their weight decide subconsciously that everyone around them must struggle with it too, says Virgin. That could mean trying to coax you into dessert and resenting you when you turn her down. "Don't take it personally," Virgin says. "This isn't about you. Ultimately it's about her and her own issues." If you can somehow find levity in the situation you can defuse what could otherwise escalate into a really uncomfortable situation.