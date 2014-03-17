Sexy Isn't a Look, It's a Feeling

Not long ago, Rachel Hunter received a call from Sports Illustrated. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the magazine's swimsuit issue, the editors were asking some of their legendary cover stars to once again cavort seminaked in a sunny locale. Would she be interested? This is the sort of request that would prompt even a 19-year-old to hang up and proceed straight to boot camp, and Hunter is 44. But the clean-eating Pilates devotee—and mom of two grown kids, Liam, 19, and Renee, 21, with ex-husband Rod Stewart—was not daunted. "I didn't have to get too crazy about diet and exercise," says the affable Kiwi, a judge on New Zealand's Got Talent, chatting from her home in Los Angeles. As gorgeous as ever, she admits that it's partly genetic. ("My grandmother is 90 and looks 65.") But Rachel has plenty of other secrets, too, and they're yours for the taking!
Bikram + Pilates: The Magic Formula
"I'm not a big gym person, and, after back surgery, I can't run, so I do Pilates four times a week. I've found a happy medium combining that with Bikram yoga. I like the cardio aspect, and the mental exercise of getting over the fact that it's so damn hot in there."
Juice Fasts? Pass!
"I believe in moderation. To live your entire day on juice—it's absurd. And what's going to happen to your teeth?"
Face before fanny
"As I've gotten older, I always make sure I have enough weight on so that my face doesn't look gaunt. Sometimes it helps to take a picture. But never look down at a phone. Everything falls forward! I think you have to be 20 to take a picture like that. Or have a hell of a lot of filler."
Make peace with your body
"When I started modeling, I was always like, 'Oh, that person has a great butt' and would pick myself to bits. Body confidence is hard. But I don't obsess about age, and I've always been active. You know when you feel sexy—when you get into your jeans and everything feels good."
Cook, laugh, love
"To deal with stress, you need to go to your happy place. Being around my kids and friends (and my dogs) instantly de-stresses me. All of us in the kitchen—chopping and cooking and telling stories."