12 Sports Bras for All Body Types

Found: sports bras that keep all sizes comfy and pain-free.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
March 18, 2014
1 of 13 Lisa Shin

Find the perfect match

A good sports bra is among the most important pieces of exercise gear you will ever put on—but it isn't always easy to buy. "Everybody is unique in terms of the size, positioning and contours of her breasts," says LaJean Lawson, PhD, adjunct professor at Oregon State University and a research and design consultant to the sports bra industry. "Things that pinch, poke and squeeze in all the wrong places can be real workout killers." So Health staffers and readers put more than 100 bras to the test. Here are the 13 survivors.
2 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Larger Cups

Sports Bra by Panache ($68; herroom.com) Sizes 28-40, B-H

With barely noticeable underwire and full-coverage cups, this bra prevents high-impact jostling. "It kept me secure without the squish factor," noted Allison, a 36D.
3 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Curvy runners

Saucony Curve Crusader ($45; saucony.com) Sizes 32B-40DD

In a word: sexy. Testers loved getting "solid support from a pretty bra," as Lisa, a 32D, put it.
4 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Smaller Cups

Asics ASX Seamless Bra ($40; asicsamerica.com) Sizes XS/S and M/L

Say good-bye to uniboob! Underneath the first layer of fabric are molded padded cups that lift and separate. "You get cleavage, not one big lump," said Rorna, a 34B.
5 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for A Little Boost

Moving Comfort Just Right Racer ($48; movingcomfort.com) Sizes S-L

This seam-free padded winner—which encapsulates and compresses breasts—is easy to get on and off. "Finally, a sports bra I don't have to struggle with!" said Liz, a 32DD.
6 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Cardio Classes

Oakley Strappy for You Bra ($44; oakley.com) Sizes XS-XL

Jackpot! This ultra-flattering bra doesn't flatten you and offers great support. "I made it through class without any bounce," said Suzanne, a 36D.
7 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for High-Impact

New Balance Seamless Genius I ($40; newbalance.com) Sizes S-L

"This felt amazing!" was the near-universal response to this top pick. Camille, a 32F, was skeptical—until she tried it in spin class. "Sports bras without hooks and eyes make me nervous," she noted. "But I felt totally contained."
8 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Low-Impact

Nike Favorites Sports Bra ($40; nike.com) Sizes XS-XL

"This bra would go from sexy to scandalous on anyone bigger than a B cup," said Robin, a 34B, about this sleek V-neck number. "But for me, the minimal cut looked cool and got the job done.
9 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Yoga Classes

Fabletics Vaasa Sports Bra ($20; fabletics.com) Sizes XS-L

This superlight racerback isn't short on support. And its four-way stretch fabric lets you really move. "I did all my yoga poses without worrying about exposure," said Lyndsey, a 32B.
10 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Heavy Sweaters

C9 by Champion High Support Bra With Convertible Straps ($23; target.com) Sizes 34B-40DD

Perspiration, beware! "I tend to sweat in between my boobs—this bra absorbed every drop," raved Erin, a 34D. It also earned top marks for fit.
11 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Curvy Gymgoers

Coobie Seamless Sports Bra ($22; shopcoobie.com) Sizes S-L

Well-endowed testers were impressed with this mid-impact bra. As Mia, a 34DD, said, "It's so hard to find sports bras that feel good, provide real support and are cute—this was all three."
12 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Techie Runners

NuMetrex/Adidas MiCoach Seamless Sports Bra ($55; numetrex.com) Sizes S-L

Not only does this high-impact jog bra keep you contained, but it has a special spot underneath the rib band where you can snap in a heart monitor (not included). "I never use heart rate monitors because the chest strap always slips down when I sweat," said Leslie, a 32C. "But this bra solved that problem."
13 of 13 Lisa Shin

Especially Great for Mid-Impact

Under Armour Still Gotta Have It Bra ($25; ua.com) Sizes XS-XL

Wearers were instantly sold on this classic pullover. "A perfect fit," said Crystal, a 36D. "And it stayed put during my circuit—no riding up."

