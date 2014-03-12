How to Get a Perfect Blowout at Home

3 of 5 Getty Images

Textured bob

Best for chin- to shoulder-length bobs, this look is so easy, it doesn't even require a brush. "The trick is to use your free hand like a brush to stretch hair while the heat from the dryer guides it," says Gaita. Prep hair with a volumizing mousse for lift and control. Then create a Mohawk-like section by pulling hair back from eyebrow to eyebrow toward crown; secure out of the way. Hold the dryer behind your head, point the air toward your chin and use your fingers to pull hair in the direction of the airflow on each side.



Next, tackle the Mohawk section: Grab and hold up a 1-inch section of hair, aim the dryer from behind and blast from root to tip. Continue throughout this section, then blow both of the sides toward chin. For the back of the head, simply direct the air down and comb through hair with fingers until dry.



