Which Beauty Gizmos Really Work?

The diy whitener

Glo Science Glo Brilliant Personal Teeth Whitening Device, $199; sephora.com



How it works This mouthpiece uses heat and light to activate a whitening gel.



Our tester's take "It's easy to use—I kept it in while watching TV," she said. And it worked: Her stains faded in five days.



Expert analysis "What I like most is the desensitizing agent in the peroxide gel," which makes whitening more tolerable, says Jack Ringer, DDS, president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Alas, you'll need to see a pro for truly dramatic results.