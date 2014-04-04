The Better-Butt Workout

How Brooke got that booty

Brooke Burke-Charvet is a TV host, author, entrepreneur, clothing designer, and mom of four, and yet she still finds time to teach a fitness class called Booty Burn. Score her toned tush by doing her moves at home. Start with 30 seconds per side; work up to a minute.

Rainbow

Rainbow

Works your butt and legs. Start on hands and knees, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Extend right leg out to right side as straight as possible with toe pointed and touching ground (A). In one fluid motion, move right leg in an arc motion, up (B) then over until right leg is diagonally behind left, with right toe on ground (C). Reverse arc motion to start.

Windmill

Windmill

Works your core, hips, quads, and legs. Stand with feet parallel and about 4 feet apart. Turn left foot out. Bend left knee, bringing thigh almost parallel to floor. Extend right arm overhead, keeping left arm down by side, palm out (A). Hinge at hip and lower left side of torso toward knee, reaching left hand toward ankle (B). Return to "A" position. Keep right side of torso long so you really feel the stretch.

4 of 8

Booty burn

Works your abs, butt, and hamstrings. Start on hands and knees, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Place a light dumbbell in crook of right knee (A). Keeping knee bent, lift right foot up until thigh is parallel to ground (B). In a slow, controlled movement, lift and lower leg. Your foot shot stay flat during the move.

5 of 8

Booty squeeze

Works your core and butt. Start on hands and knees, with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Place a light dumbbell in crook of right knee. Lift right knee out to side so that inner thigh is parallel to ground (A). In one smooth motion, pull right foot over to left side (B). Return to "A" position.

6 of 8

Runner's extension

Works your butt, quads, and hamstrings. Begin in runner's start position, right foot crossed behind left, knees bent and both hands on floor (A). Keeping hands on ground, straighten left leg as you flex right foot and kick it straight back and up toward ceiling (B). Return to start.

7 of 8

Triangle Oblique

Works your core (specifically obliques) and legs.

Start kneeling, right hand lightly on back of head and left hand on floor. Lift right leg up 2 inches (A). Crunch to right while raising right leg to form a straight line from hip to toe (B). Return to "A."

8 of 8

Triangle Crunch

Start kneeling, right hand lightly on back of head and left hand on floor. Lift right leg up 2 inches (A). Bend knee and pull to torso while lowering elbow to meet it (B). Return to "A."

