When the going gets tough, you stop

Simply showing up isn't enough if you don't put any real effort behind your moves, says Holland. "You can easily cheat your workout even during an intense cycling class," he says. "If you don't increase the tension when the instructor tells you to, you can coast through and barely break a sweat." The same applies to other classes where you substitute an easy activity such as jogging in place instead of doing burpees because the latter is more difficult. Repeating a positive mantra to yourself may help you push through when you'd rather quit. A recent study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that cyclists who recited positive self-talk pedaled two minutes longer than those who did not. Tell yourself, 'I am strong' or 'I can do this' to get through tough spots.