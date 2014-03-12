4 Recipes for Fresh Herbs

Fresh herbs add big (low-calorie!) flavor to your meals. Here's how to use them for delicious results.

Caroline Wright
March 12, 2014
Take your pick

Add big flavor to your meals without adding extra calories, fat, or sodium by reaching for fresh herbs. And herbs aren't just delicious—they're also filled with antioxidants and essential nutrients. Here are four totally different but incredibly tasty herb recipes to try, from risotto to lemonade.
Baked Halibut with Sauce Verte

Do you think parsley is just window dressing for your plate? Not a chance: Parsley is an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K—and helps with digestion.

Ingredients: Skinless halibut fillets, olive oil, lemon juice, kosher salt, black pepper, fresh parsley, fresh chives, garlic, scallion, anchovy paste, capers

Calories: 291

Try this recipe: Baked Halibut with Sauce Verte
Herb Barley Risotto with Peas and Arugula

Ingredients: Olive oil, shallot, garlic, salt, black pepper, dry white wine, pearl barley, fresh thyme, pecorino, frozen peas, baby arugula, mixed herbs, lemon juice

Calories: 344

Try this recipe: Herb Barley Risotto with Peas and Arugula
Mixed Herb and Frisee Salad With Roasted Potatoes

The ancient Greeks wore rosemary garlands to boost their memory. Scientists now believe it may protect your brain long-term.

Ingredients: Fresh rosemary, garlic, kosher salt, black pepper, olive oil, new potatoes, frisée, fresh parsley, fresh basil, fresh mint, red wine vinegar, grainy mustard

Calories: 218

Try this recipe: Mixed Herb and Frisée Salad with Roasted Potatoes
Rosemary Lemonade

Tip: You can make the syrup up to 5 days ahead. Strain, cover and chill.

Ingredients: Sugar, fresh rosemary, lemon juice

Calories: 143

Try this recipe: Rosemary Lemonade

