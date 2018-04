Get a Flat Belly in 4 Weeks

A slim, sexy stomach is something most of us covet. Unfortunately, you can't just exercise your way to it. A lot has to do with what you put into your mouth. I find that one contributor to a bloated belly is gluten. That's why I choose to eliminate it from my diet. But not everyone can (or wants to!), especially since it pops up in everything from salad dressing to soy sauce. I advise women to try giving up gluten for a week and see how they feel. Rather not? Simply stick to whole grains , which are a much healthier choice than the overly processed alternatives. A cleaner diet , along with the following moves, will improve your core by the end of the month.