Watch out for food triggers

People who get migraines are often told to avoid certain foods, like aged cheese or cured meats made with preservatives, but there's not a lot of hard evidence behind these claims, says Dr. Loder. "It's a very difficult thing to study, because it's hard to disguise from people what they are eating, and their expectations and prior beliefs can play a big role in whether they actually get headaches," she explains. That being said, Dr. Loder does encourage her patients to pay attention to their dietary choices and to look for patterns that may be associated with headaches. "It's different for everyone, and if you find something that works or doesn't work for you, then by all means, do that." If you suspect certain foods are causing your headaches, try eliminating them and then reintroducing them to your diet one at a time.