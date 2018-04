12 of 26

Knee lift-leg kick combo

This sculpting move fires the hard-to-target outer-leg muscles, as well as your obliques. If you can't make it through the prescribed number of reps, no worries: do as many as you can to start, then work your way up as you get stronger.



How to do it: Lie on your right side with the upper body supported by the right elbow and tricep, which should be flat on the mat at your side. Stack the legs and hip, and bend the knees. Lift the top bent leg, keeping it level, and then lower it. Straighten both legs and let them fall into a small split position (with one leg split over the other). Hover the bottom leg about 1-2 inches from the floor with knees facing forward. Return to starting position to complete one rep.



Do 30-40 reps, then switch sides and repeat.