10 Reasons We Love Dry Shampoo

We're not saying it's the end of your hair-washing days, but dry shampoo is a convenient option if you're rushed in the morning, have somewhere to be after the gym, or have naturally oily hair. It can make flat, greasy, or even sweaty hair look presentable in a flash, but the benefits of dry shampoo don't stop there. First of all, this hair product has stepped into the 21st century, and now comes in powder, mousse, and aerosol forms. Even better, you can use it to make hair look great—even when it's freshly washed.
Still not convinced? Here are 10 reasons why we can't get enough of this genius beauty agent.
You can create bombshell waves
Achieve a glam look with minimal effort.
Use a 1-inch clampless curling wand to create loose, tousled waves in 2-inch sections around your entire head. Spray dry shampoo on your roots, then flip your head over and run your fingers through your hair. Finish with hairspray to lock in volume.