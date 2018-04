9 of 16 Getty Images

Baking soda may not be your best bet

One of the most commonly suggested "natural" alternatives to commercial shampoo is a mixture of baking soda and water—but just because something is natural doesn't mean it's healthy for everyday use, warns D. Rogers. Both shampoos and baking soda are alkaline, she explains, but baking soda is more so: It has a pH of 8 to 9 by itself, or 12 when dissolved in water. "Such an alkaline solution can be damaging for people with chemically treated hair; it may make it even more dry or brittle," she says. "Baking soda can also be used to scrub the plaque off teeth, whiten teeth, remove tarnish from silver, remove rust, and even be used as a drain cleaner," she adds. "I'm not sure that most people need anything that caustic to clean their hair—if anything, commercial shampoos would appear to be far gentler!"